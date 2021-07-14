  1. Politics
Jul 14, 2021

Afghanistan rejects Taliban's control of Spin Buldak crossing

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry has rejected reports that the Taliban have seized the Spin Buldak crossing.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the Taliban attack on the Spin Buldak border crossing has been thwarted by security forces.

The Taliban group claimed on Wednesday that they have taken the control of a key international border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Taliban currently has seized control of several important Afghan customs, including Islam Qala and Turghandi.

Last week, the Taliban group claimed that they seized 85 percent of Afghanistan’s soil. In recent days, some parts of Afghanistan have been recaptured by Afghan government forces.

