Russia, Central Asian states emphasize intra-Afghan talks

The foreign ministers of five Central Asian States including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan plus Russia in a joint statement, after a meeting held in Tashkent, called for constructive talks between government in Kabul and Taliban in line with achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan, TASS news agency reported.

In the statement, they expressed hope for constructive talks between Kabul government officials and Taliban in order to adopt coordinated approaches to end the conflict and bring peace to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during an international conference on Central Asia and South Asia held in Uzbek capital Tashkent, had assured that none of Russia's allies in Central Asia intended to host US troops and infrastructures leaving Afghanistan.

Under the pretext of an alleged withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States is seeking to lure one of Afghanistan's northern neighbors to host its troops as much as possible in order to maintain its influence in the region and for this reason, it has even resorted to Pakistan.

