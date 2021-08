In a tweet on Wed., Ali Shamkhani Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote, “In a conversation with my friend & colleague, Mr. Patrushev, SC of #Russia's Secretary, we examined the developments in Afghanistan, Syria& PG.”

“Fortunately, the political obstacles to #Iran's membership in the #ShanghaiCO have been removed & Iran's membership will be finalized,” he added.

