Gen. Bagheri hails deceased Palestinian leader's legacy

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri published on Sunday a message of condolence on the Wednesday demise of the founder and leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC), Ahmed Jibril.

In his message, Gen. Bagheri said that the demise of Ahmed Jibril caused a lot of pain and grievances.

He hailed Jibril for his long-standing struggle against the occupying regime of Israel, saying that the late Palestinian leader has become a role model for the Islamic resistance of the people of Palestine.

The top Iranian soldier further said that the legacy that Jibril left behind promises the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla of all Muslims and the destruction of the tyrannical, criminal and cruel usurping regime of the Holy Land of Palestine.

In the end, Gen. Bagheri offered his condolences to Jibril's revered family, leaders and members of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the oppressed people and ardent Palestinian fighters on the loss of the great resistance fighter.

