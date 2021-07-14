  1. Politics
Jul 14, 2021, 8:20 AM

Iran to continue defending Palestine: Raeisi

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Addressing the Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah, Iranian President-Elect said that Tehran will continue to support Palestine.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi held phone talks with Ismail Haniyeh and Ziad al-Nakhalah on Tuesday night.

During the phone conversation, Haniyeh congratulated Raeisi on his victory in the presidential election of Iran. He also appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian issue.

Ziad al-Nakhalah also wished success to Raeisi and appreciated Iran's support for the Palestinian people and the resistance.

Addressing Haniyeh and al-Nakhalah, President-elect Raeisi said, "Rest assured that Iran will continue to defend Palestine and support its people until the liberation of Quds."

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
