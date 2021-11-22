67% of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation

A new CBS News-YouGov poll released on Sunday found that only one-third of those surveyed approve of President Biden's handling of inflation, the Hill reported.

The results of the poll did not bode well for Biden, with less than half of respondents approving of his handling of major issues such as race relations, the economy, immigration and inflation. Only 33 percent of those surveyed approved of Biden's handling of inflation with the remaining 67 percent saying they disapproved.

The poll conducted this month found that 56 percent of respondents disapproved of Biden's job in office and 44 percent approved. Among the issues asked, COVID-19 vaccine distribution was the only area where a majority of survey participants approved of Biden's handling.

A majority of survey participants — 64 percent — rated the national economy as being either "fairly bad" or "very bad."

Among those who rated the current state of the economy as being "bad," inflation was cited as the top reason for their assessment, with 84 percent of respondents citing this reason. Inflation was cited more than other factors such as coronavirus restrictions, product shortages and distrust in the Biden administration.

When asked about their recent shopping experiences, 82 percent of those surveyed said items are costing more than they did not long ago, while roughly two-thirds of participants said items they are looking for are often not in stock.

The CBS News-YouGov survey was conducted from Nov. 15-19 and involved 2,058 U.S. adults. The results of the survey have a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, the Hill report said at the end.

