Israeli regime's drone shot down in Tubas

Serious clashes took place between Palestinians and the occupying regime's forces in Tubas on early Wed.

As reported, an Israeli regime's drone was shot down and a number of zionist troops were targeted during the clashes after the zionist forces attacked Al-Far'a camp in Tubas.

Tubas is a Palestinian city in the northeastern West Bank, located northeast of Nablus, west of the Jordan Valley.

Also, on Wed. morning the occupying Zionist forces raided the town of Beta, south of Nablus and arrested 11 young Palestinians. The Palestinian youths were detained while three of them were injured.

On July 11, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 51 Palestinians were injured during clashes that erupted between Palestinians and Zionists in the West Bank city of Nablus.

