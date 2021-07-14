  1. Politics
Jul 14, 2021, 1:52 PM

Israeli regime's drone shot down in Tubas

Israeli regime's drone shot down in Tubas

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – One of the Israeli regime's drones was shot down in Palestine's Tubas on Wed.

Serious clashes took place between Palestinians and the occupying regime's forces in Tubas on early Wed.

As reported, an Israeli regime's drone was shot down and a number of zionist troops were targeted during the clashes after the zionist forces attacked Al-Far'a camp in Tubas.

Tubas is a Palestinian city in the northeastern West Bank, located northeast of Nablus, west of the Jordan Valley.

Also, on Wed. morning the occupying Zionist forces raided the town of Beta, south of Nablus and arrested 11 young Palestinians. The Palestinian youths were detained while three of them were injured.

On July 11, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 51 Palestinians were injured during clashes that erupted between Palestinians and Zionists in the West Bank city of Nablus.

HJ/5257865

News Code 176128
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176128/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News