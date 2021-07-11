  1. Culture
Jul 11, 2021, 5:30 PM

'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' wins at Tracce Cinematografiche FilmFest.

'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' wins at Tracce Cinematografiche FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Iranian animation 'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' directed by Ziba Arzhang won the Best Animation Award at the 10th edition of the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Festival in Italy.

The synopsis of 'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' read, "Something seems to be going great for the village. The sun is up and bright but suddenly something happens that casts darkness everywhere."

'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' is a symbolic 6-minute animation without dialogue. The animation has 12 characters, all of whom are considered to be the main characters because they work together to rebuild their world.

The animation is based on the tiled designs of a Moavenolmolk Tekyeh monument in Kermanshah. And parts of the public space of this building have been used in the film. This building is from the works of the Qajar period and the remarkable and exceptional advantage of this building is in its tiling; According to Kermanshah cultural heritage experts, embossed and semi-embossed tiles with very beautiful designs and 100% natural colours used in this building are unique in the world.

The festival will be held on July 13-18, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

ZZ/5255293

News Code 175972
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175972/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News