'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' wins at Tracce Cinematografiche FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' read, "Something seems to be going great for the village. The sun is up and bright but suddenly something happens that casts darkness everywhere."

'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' is a symbolic 6-minute animation without dialogue. The animation has 12 characters, all of whom are considered to be the main characters because they work together to rebuild their world.

The animation is based on the tiled designs of a Moavenolmolk Tekyeh monument in Kermanshah. And parts of the public space of this building have been used in the film. This building is from the works of the Qajar period and the remarkable and exceptional advantage of this building is in its tiling; According to Kermanshah cultural heritage experts, embossed and semi-embossed tiles with very beautiful designs and 100% natural colours used in this building are unique in the world.

The festival will be held on July 13-18, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

