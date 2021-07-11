'Penetration' to vie at Portland Horror Film Festival in US

'Penetration' tells the story of a young couple who move into a sinister house and experience strange and transcendental events.

The short piece has taken part at Onyko Film Awards in Estonia, too.

Portland Horror Film Festival™ is the first dedicated Horror genre film festival in Portland. Portland Horror Film Festival™ is a 4-day international festival of terror, bringing horror from around the world to creepy Portland, OR, a tree-filled land with a deep and dark history.

The festival runs from July 28 to August 5 in Portland, the US.

