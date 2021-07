In its first international presence, 'Vedas' will compete at the Iranian film sections of the Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival.

The short film Vedas starring Mohammad Hossein Latifi was filmed in one day.

The 10th edition of Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival will be held in September 2021 in the location of Ariston Theatre in Gaeta (LT).

