‘Crab’ goes to Insomnia International Animation Film Festival

The 11-minute animation 'Crab', by Shiva Sadegh Amini, is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

It is made with pastel and oil paint techniques on paper combined with the rotoscopic technique.

It has been screened at several international festivals, including the Hiroshima International Animation Festival 2020, the 19th Countryside Animafest Cyprus and Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), the 33rd Dresden animation festival in Germany, and the 14th Fest Anča International Animation Festival in Slovakia.

Insomnia is a truly independent animation festival. It takes place every year in the big and beautiful meadow surrounded by forest and river.

Hundreds of best fresh animated films from all over the world on two really big screens — four nights in a row.

