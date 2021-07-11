  1. Politics
US coalition base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor attacked by rockets

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Some sources reported on Sunday that the US coalition military base in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria has been attacked by rockets.

An explosion was heard from the Conoco plant, in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria which the US occupying forces are using as a military base, Sabereen news reported on Sunday.

Further details of the blast, damage, or casualties have not yet been released.

A defense official told Reuters that the incident was the latest in a series of attacks on US personnel in Iraq and Syria in recent days

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria.

US diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted with three rocket and drone attacks on Wednesday alone, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi airbase hosting US forces, wounding two American service members, the source claimed.

