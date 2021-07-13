US troops in Syria come under attack for 2nd time since Tue.

According to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA), the US military base in the Al-Omar oil field located east of Deir ez-Zor province was targeted for the second time in the last 24 hours.

"Following the rocket attack, plumes of smoke were rising into the sky from the US base," SANA reported, citing local sources.

The report further added, the first rocket was fired at 12:15 local time while the second rocket landed in the vicinity of the base at 13:00 o'clock.

Last week, the US military base in the Omar oil field was attacked three times, once by drones.

