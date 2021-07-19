Russia tests new hypersonic missile

"According to live monitoring data, the Tsirkon missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 km. During the test, the tactical and technical characteristics were confirmed. The flight speed reached nearly 7 Mach," the statement said, TASS reported.

The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired the missile from the White Sea. The surface target was located on the coast of the Barents Sea.

According to the ministry, there are plans to equip submarines and surface vessels of the Russian Navy with the Tsirkon system.

Three weeks ago, Russia's defense industry announced the successful test of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, manufactured by the country's armaments industry.

