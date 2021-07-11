Iran's common borders with Afghanistan in full security

"With regards to civil wars in Afghanistan, nothing special has happened at the border between Iran and Afghanistan and there is complete security and peace on all the eastern borders with that country," said Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on the sidelines of a visit to the Dowqarun border on Sunday.

"Following the events of the past few days in Afghanistan, it is possible that some miscreants and smugglers will take advantage of this opportunity and enter the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will undoubtedly be dealt with severely by the armed forces stationed on the eastern borders," he added.

Stating that all the borders of the country are being monitored, he noted, "Any move that is intended to make Iran and the surrounding areas insecure will be followed by a decisive response from the armed forces."

Iran shares more than 900 kilometers of border with Afghanistan. The provinces of Herat, Farah and Nimroz in Afghanistan are bordered by the provinces of Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan and Sistan and Baluchestan in Iran.

