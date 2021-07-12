Boom in tourism to follow stepped-up vaccination: Raeisi

President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the Minister of Tourism Al Akbar Mounesan on Monday.

During the meeting, Mounesan congratulated Ayatollah Raeisi on his victory in the June 18 presidential elections in Iran and wished success to the president-elect and his future administration.

The minister also presented a report on the latest status of the plans and actions of the ministry during his tenure.

The president-elect, for his part, expressed his appreciation to Mounesan for his congratulatory message and his report on the performance of the Tourism Ministry and noted that Iran has a lot of tourism attractions and natural beauties which could boost the tourism industry in the country.

He added that tourism can create jobs for a lot of people and stressed that "It is necessary to support people in this field more effectively."

Raeisi further pointed to the rich Iranian cultural background and said that paying more attention to national culture and the tourism potentialities that exist in Iran will generate more income for the people in rural and urban areas.

The President-elect stressed that the acceleration of general vaccination against coronavirus could lay the ground for a boom in tourism activities.

