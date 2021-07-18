Amir-Abdollahian felicitates Talal Naji as Sec-Gen of PFLP-GC

In a message on Sunday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the appointment of Talal Naji as Secretary-General of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC).

“I hope that during your tenure, the sacred aspirations of the late Abu Jihad and noble Palestinian people will be materialized with the liberation of the entire occupied Palestinian lands and territories especially the Holy Quds,” he stated.

Amir-Abdollahian wished evermore success and prosperity for him (Talal Naji) and Palestinian people for their heroic resistance.

It should be noted that former Secretary-General of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command Ahmad Abu Jihad Jibril passed away on Wednesday, July 08, in a hospital in the Syrian capital Damascus.

