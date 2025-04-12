  1. Politics
Iran seeks 'fair agreement' with US as indirect talks begin

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran is seeking a "fair agreement" with Washington as indirect talks between Iran and the United States kick off in the Omani capital of Muscat.

Iranian and United States delegations are set to hold talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to discuss the Iranian nuclear program later today. 

"Our intention is to reach a fair and honourable agreement on an equal footing," Abbas Araghchi said on Iranian state television on Saturday, according to the Middle East Eye.

He said there was "a chance" of reaching a compromise "if the other side" adopts the same position.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Araghchi is in Muscat to hold indirect talks with the US delegation headed by United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

On Saturday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, conferred on the arrangement for the indirect talks.

The indirect talks are mediated by Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.

