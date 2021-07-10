Alavi offers condolences on Palestinian leader's demise

The Iranian intelligence minister said in his message of condolence on Saturday that the demise of Ahmed Jibril brought lots of grievances to him.

Alavi also praised Jibril's legacy and described the prominent Palestinian figure as the symbol of the Islamic resistance who made a lot of sacrifices for the liberation of the Muslim first Qibla (holy Quds) and occupied Palestine.

He further offered condolences to the members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC), the oppressed Palestinian people, and all those who are playing a part in the resistance field and asked God Almighty to bestow patience to his family.

KI/5254826