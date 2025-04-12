Gaza death toll from Israeli genocide rises to 50,933

According to Palestine Today, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip issued a statement announcing the latest statistics on the number of martyrs and wounded of the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, 50,933 people have been martyred as a result of the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of wounded in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in the encave has increased to 116,045.

The ministry announced that the bodies of 21 martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past 24 hours. 64 people have also been injured during that period.

Also, since March 18, 2025, and in the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 1,563 martyrs and 4,004 people have been injured.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

MNA