Tehran, Minsk agree to resume direct flights

Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri, who has traveled to Minsk to take part in 3rd International Transport Conference 2025, inked the document of the development of cooperation between the two countries through North-South Railway corridor.

He, who is the deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development, signed the document of the development of cooperation between Iran and Belarus on the sidelines of the conference.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to increase the transit potential of both countries and international cargo via rail through a formulated program.

Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei, for his part, pointed to the significance of the development of infrastructures in the bilateral relations and stated that the development of cooperation between the two countries requires the preparation of the necessary infrastructures.

Relaunching the direct flight between Iran and Belarus is of the necessities of the development of bilateral relations between Tehran and Misk, the envoy added.

The 3rd International Transport Conference kicked off on April 11 and will run through April 13.

