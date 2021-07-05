4th Intl. Online Congress of ‘Smart Tehran’ kicks off

The 4th Online Congress “Smart Tehran” with the motto of “Digital Transformation, Digital Services, Smart Cities in COVID-19 Era and Beyond” kicked off on Monday with a focus on smart cities during and post-coronavirus periods through video conference.

Senior domestic and international technology managers and figures will address the Congress, and specialized meetings, tutorial workshops and also talk shows will be held on the sidelines of organizing the Congress.

Specialized meetings, smart city views and special talks are some of the programs that will be held in this Congress.

Vice-President for Science and Technology and Head of National Elites Foundation Sorena Sattari, Head of Information Technology Organization of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Amir Nazemi, Chairman of Tehran City Council (TCC) Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, Mayor of Tehran Pirouz Hanachi, Head of ITC Organization of Municipality of Tehran Mohammad Farjoud and Senior Advisor for Digital Technologies and Smart Cities of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Calum Handforth will deliver speech at the first day of the Congress.

It should be noted that this prestigious Congress will run until June 6. The first edition of the Congress was held in 2017.

