Tehran's mayor confers on fight against coronavirus with counterpart from Vienna

Hanachi referred to the difficulties Iran is dealing with under US sanctions, i.e. buying health equipment, the Iranian government has put providing masks and health items on its agenda.

"We started the social distancing plan after Nowruz Holiday and screened 72 million people with the cooperation of the Iranian Ministry of Health," he said, adding that only those who were in critical condition were taken to hospital.

Hanachi referred to disinfecting pedestrian areas and transportation systems in Tehran, saying medical centers’ studies show that 50% of infections in metropolitan cities are related to public areas and transportation. Accordingly, buses and subways were disinfected two times a day, he added.

He also invited Vienna's mayor to visit Tehran in future.

Meanwhile, DiRocco, for his turn, said mayors of metropolitan cities should be in touch regardless of political issues.

He congratulated Tehran Mayor and people on the arrival of the Holy month of Ramadan and praised the efforts made by Iran in the fight against coronavirus.

Stressing the similarity of Tehran and Vienna with regard to infected cases and death toll, he said one of the most important measures taken by Vienna was that suspected cased and patients were not directly taken to hospital and only severe cases were hospitalized.

"We tried to take advantage of Italy’s experience and took care of retirement homes," the Vienna mayor added.

Hanachi had earlier held online chats with mayors of London, Rome, Istanbul, Ankara, Seoul, and Muscat.

MNA/IRN83777413