May 31, 2021, 11:32 AM

4th Intl. ‘Smart Tehran Congress’ to be held virtually

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – The Communications and Information Technology (ICT) of the Municipality of Tehran revealed the organizing the 4th International ‘Smart Tehran Congress’ with the motto of ‘Digital Transformation, Digital Services’ on July 5-6.

The Fourth International ‘Smart Tehran Congress’ with the motto of “Digital Transformation, Digital Services" will be held with a focus on smart cities during coronavirus and post-coronavirus pandemic virtually.

It should be noted that this international event will kick off on July 5 virtually due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in order to observe health protocols and guidelines.

This international event will include lectures to be delivered by senior figures and managers, specialized meetings, tutorial workshops along with performing other programs on relevant issues and would be available online through the website ‘Smart Tehran Center’.

Domestic- and international specialized meetings of this event were held with the presence of activists and key functionaries of ‘Smart City’ in Tehran, other provincial centers of the country and leading cities in the world.

In this regard, prominent domestic and international figures in the field of urban management, communications and information technology (ICT) will participate in this prestigious event.

So far, three editions of the "Smart Tehran" event have been held since 2007 and it has played a key and prominent role in interaction of municipality with other foreign, public and private institutions.

