Feb 13, 2022, 1:30 PM

2nd Intl. ICT Exhibition to be held on May 2022

2nd Intl. ICT Exhibition to be held on May 2022

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – At the initiative taken by Headquarters to Develop Digital Economy of Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, 2nd Information Technology and Communications (ICT) Exhibition titled “KITEX 2022” will be held in May.

In this edition of the exhibition which will be held on May 23-26, knowledge-based companies will present their latest achievements in the fields of smarting urban space, Internet of Things (IoT) and information security.

The exhibition will focus on artificial intelligence, financial technologies, smart governance, media arts, innovation, technology and infrastructure, smart teaching and learning, smart city and home.

Creating, completing and developing a national information network and providing its security, increasing share of infrastructure investment in the field of information technology (IT) and continuous improvement of the business environment and strengthening the competitive structure and competitiveness of market have been cited as the main aim behind organizing this exhibition.

