Israel renews airstrikes on southern Lebanon

The Israeli regime launched a drone attack on southern Lebanon on Friday morning, targeting the village of Taybeh.

Reports suggest that the Israeli drones targeted the machines that were pulling out the bodies of the martyrs in that region.

Other hostilities by the Israeli regime were also reported in different other Lebanese regions including in Rmaish and Kfarchouba.

After the end of the 60-day deadline for the Zionist regime to withdraw from Lebanon according to the ceasefire agreement, the White House announced on Monday morning that the deadline has been extended until February 18.

Since the beginning of the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, the Zionist regime has violated the ceasefire hundreds of times and continues to do so.

