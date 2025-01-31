Iran’s Air Force to unveil two new achievements soon

  1. Technology
TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Army Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said on Friday that the country’s Air Force will soon unveil two new achievements.

Speaking in his visit to Shahid Hosseini Airbase in Birjand, South Khorasan Province on Friday, he noted that the two new achievements of the Iranian Air Force will be unveiled in very near future.

Iran’s Army Air Force is more prepared than ever to carry out the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

There is a high level of preparedness in the country's Armed Forces to confront any threat at any level, Brigadier General Vahedi underlined.

The aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Iran’s Army Air Force are equipped with state-of-the-art and most modern systems, he said, adding that the Army Force will soon unveil two new achievements in the Army Air Force.

