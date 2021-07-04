Granting citizenship to Israelis a disgrace for UAE: Spox

Speaking in an interview with Al-Masirah TV News Network on Sunday, Tariq Salmi said that Israeli attack on Gaza and heinous actions taken in the occupied lands and territories are failed attempts to impose new rules on the Palestinian Resistance movement.

The ‘Battle of Quds Sword’ has imposed a new equation, he said, adding that Quds is a symbol of identity and the axis of conflict and gate of victory and the Zionists will not be able to eradicate this equation.

The battle between Palestinians and Zionist regime will not end except with the recapture of whole of occupied Palestine and the Arab and Islamic world must confront crimes committed by Zionist enemy and support the ideals and cause of Palestinian people, Salmi emphasized.

The new Cabinet of the Zionist regime is a weak and fragile Cabinet, he said, and reiterated that the will of Palestinian people is enough to thwart conspiracies waged by the Zionist regime against Palestinian cause and settlement plans.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement strongly condemns UAE’s moves in granting citizenship to Israelis and considers it as a disgrace for the traitorous and compromising regime of the United Arab Emirates, he continued.

“We advise UAE rulers to stand by the Palestinian people and its legitimate rights. Anyone who has pinned hope to compromise and normalization of ties with the Zionist regime should know that they will face an unpleasant end,” Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement added.

