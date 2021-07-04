Yemen stresses need to pressure aggressors to lift blockade

According to the Al-Masirah TV website, during the meeting on Sunday between "Hisham Sharaf Abdullah" and "Peter Maurer", the joint activities of Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), especially the issues related to the future activities of the ICRC were discussed.

The Yemeni foreign minister stressed the readiness of the Yemeni apparatuses to provide the necessary facilities to the delegation of ICRC and its staff to carry out their missions.

Peter Maurer, for his part, explained the activities of the ICRC, and stressed the readiness of the international organization to provide the necessary assistance to the Yemeni people in order to reduce the humanitarian problems.

The Saudi and UAE-led coalition began its aggression on Yemen in 2015 in support of the ousted Hadi government which was driven out of the capital Sana'a by the Houthi Ansarullah and Popular Committees (army).

