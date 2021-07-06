Yemen sentences five people to death on espionage charges

According to "saba.ye" news website, Sanaa criminal court held a session on Tuesday morning to decide on File 537 which is about espionage and the act of sabotage case in Yemen.

According to Saba, five defendants were sentenced to death at the hearing, chaired by judge Mohammad Mofleh. Another individual was sentenced to prison.

The sentenced individuals were directly recruited and trained as spies in various Yemeni provinces, including Sanaa, Imran, Saada, Al-Jawf, Ma'rib, Al-Mohra and Hadramaut.

The British intelligence apparatuses equipped the sentenced people with advanced espionage devices to carry out acts of sabotage ans spying on Yemeni soil.

