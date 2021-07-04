  1. Politics
Massive explosion hit al-Hadi govt. military camp in S Yemen

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – A massive explosion hit a military camp belonging to the resigned Yemeni government, killing and injuring more than 20 soldiers.

The blast took place in Abyan province, in a military camp belonging to, the resigned Yemeni government, Cratersky reported.

According to local sources, the blast occurred among elements of the Fifth Infantry Division of the resigned government of Yemen.

According to these sources, a rocket hit the center of the camp which was resided by dozens of soldiers.

Nuom News also confirmed the news, stressing that more than 20 people were killed and injured in the blast.


