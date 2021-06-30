Yemeni missiles hit Saudi-backed forces in Ma'arib

“Tuesday afternoon, the missile force has targeted Sahen al Jinn camp and the 3rd Military Zone camp with two Badr1 ballistic missiles”, Spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces said in series of tweets.

“Ballistic missile strike was accurately carried out & led to injuries deaths of dozens of Saudi-backed forces & mercenaries including leaders”, Yahya Saree noted.

“The media's promotion of targeting civilian sites is false and baseless”, he said, adding, “Our rocket and drone strikes target clear and well-known military positions, and we take all necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects.”

“All our operations comply with international humanitarian law and its regulations”, he stressed.

A Saudi-led coalition began waging a hugely indiscriminate war on Yemen in 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power to Yemen’s former officials, who have been loyal friends to Riyadh and trying to deploy the kingdom’s agendas in its southern neighbor.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have died and the entire country, which was already the Arab world’s poorest nation, has been pushed close to the brink of outright famine.

Yemen’s army and Popular Committees have, however, never laid down their arms in the face of the heavily Western-armed coalition.

They have staged numerous daring counterattacks against the kingdom, including its oil facilities and capital, and made surprise advances in the western province of Ma’rib to the sheer alarm of Riyadh and its supporters.

