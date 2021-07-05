ICRC calls for joining hands to stop Yemen war, save people

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer made the remarks in a press conference in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Monday.

According to the Yemeni "al-Masirah" website, Maurer said that there is a big gap between the needs of the Yemeni people and humanitarian aid, and this gap is widening.

ICRC head added that half of Yemen's health sector has not been operating even before the start of the war, adding that the Red Cross is working to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to the wounded in more than 50 areas.

He called on all those who have influence in the world to work to stop the war in Yemen and end the suffering of its people.

He reiterated Red Cross' call for its access to all prisons and detention centers, and the guarantee of the right to receive proper treatment, and one-on-one dialogue with Red Cross representatives.

He also called on the warring parties to help with the cases of the missing people in Yemen and resolve this humanitarian issue.

Maurer said the Red Cross made a proposal to facilitate the exchange of prisoners during the visit and expressed hope the parties would take action in that regard soon.

Also in this regard, the head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdulqadir Al-Murtadha met with the ICRC head to announce the readiness of the Sanaa-based National Salvation Government to exchange all prisoners.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi and UAE-led coalition began their aggression on Yemen in 2015 in support of the ousted Hadi government which was driven out of the capital Sana'a by the Houthi Ansarullah and Popular Committees (army).

