Yemeni official confers with ICRC chief on Yemeni prisoners

Mohammed Abdul-Salam Chief negotiator for Yemen's National Salvation Government conferred with ICRC President Peter Maurer on Tuesday on Yemeni prisoners and missing people, Al-Masirah News reported.

During the meeting, ways of progress in the process of exchanging prisoners were discussed.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam said that Sana’a is fully prepared in this case and completion of the comprehensive exchange of prisoners.

He then called for the clarification and transparency of the fate of Yemeni missing individuals.

