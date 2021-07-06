  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2021, 11:31 PM

Yemeni official confers with ICRC chief on Yemeni prisoners

Yemeni official confers with ICRC chief on Yemeni prisoners

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Senior negotiator for Yemen's National Salvation Government met and held talks with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday over Yemeni prisoners and missing individuals.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam Chief negotiator for Yemen's National Salvation Government conferred with ICRC President Peter Maurer on Tuesday on Yemeni prisoners and missing people, Al-Masirah News reported.

During the meeting, ways of progress in the process of exchanging prisoners were discussed.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam said that Sana’a is fully prepared in this case and completion of the comprehensive exchange of prisoners.

He then called for the clarification and transparency of the fate of Yemeni missing individuals.

MA/5252176

News Code 175797
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175797/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News