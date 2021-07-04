Success of Vienna talks on JCPOA to be in Iraq's interest: PM

Mustafa al-Kadhimi Prime Minister of Iraq made the remarks on Sun. in his visit to Italy and stated that agreement between Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States is very important and decisive for the region.

“I believe that JCPOA will be achievable in a way that success of Vienna talks will have a positive impact on the whole region and will also contribute to the stability in Iraq,” he emphasized.

“We are in contact with US President Biden’s administration and believe that we can move towards a stage of regional dialogue. We want Iraq to be one of the countries that successfully manages crises, not one of those governments that cause or are affected by the crisis,” al-Kadhimi continued.

MA/IRN84393016