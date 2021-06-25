  1. Politics
Negotiators may resume JCPOA talks next week

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov informed that negotiators may resume Vienna JCPOA talks next week.

"My instinct tells me that the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA will resume next week, i.e. no later than July 4 or-most probably- earlier," he wrote.

"This is not for sure but highly likely. Let’s see."

The sixth round of Vienna talks to revive JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday, June 12, and on the same day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated in a statement that the Islamic Republic of Iran would definitely not agree without meeting its key demands.

