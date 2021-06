The Agence France-Presse reports that there were two attackers, who arrived at the site on a car and opened fire at two football players, Sputnik reported.

According to the Mayor of the 15th arrondissement of Marseille Nadia Boulainseur, the victims are likely to be players of the Malpasse football club that took part in a local competition called H Cup.

The motives of the attack remain unknown.

ZZ/SPUTNIK