1 killed in shooting at US' Louisville protest

Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday night at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators regularly gather to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, according to US News.

Louisville Police released a statement on Facebook, reporting that officers responded to shots fired report at Jefferson Square Park around 9:00 on Saturday night.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene according to police. Another shooting victim was found at the Hall of Justice, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WDRB in Louisville reports video footage showed people running from the park, and that police say "multiple" people were injured.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in her death to be charged. One of the officers was recently fired.

ZZ/PR