Jul 1, 2021, 12:22 PM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 1

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, July 1.

Arman-e Melli:

Without approving FATF-related bills, billions of dollars to remain blocked

Asia:

Akbar Komijani appointed as new CBI governor

Crypto-currencies witness transactions four times more than exchange market 

Aftab:

Difference between Raeisi and Keyhan daily when it comes to JCPOA

Ebtekar:

JCPOA bumpy road 

Etemad:

Meeting between Raeisi and his rivals after final debate

Etelaat:

UN chief calls for lifting of US sanctions on Iran

Iran:

Tehran on brink of facing a new pandemic wave

Jam-e Jam:

How Iran's carpet exports became zero

Khorasan:

Delta invasion from air, land

Shargh:

Principalists different approaches to a unified power

Keyhan:

Tehran on brink of facing 5th wave of Covid-19

Hamshahri:

What inflation did to labor force

