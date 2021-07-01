Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 1

Arman-e Melli:
Without approving FATF-related bills, billions of dollars to remain blocked
Asia:
Akbar Komijani appointed as new CBI governor
Crypto-currencies witness transactions four times more than exchange market
Aftab:
Difference between Raeisi and Keyhan daily when it comes to JCPOA
Ebtekar:
JCPOA bumpy road
Etemad:
Meeting between Raeisi and his rivals after final debate
Etelaat:
UN chief calls for lifting of US sanctions on Iran
Iran:
Tehran on brink of facing a new pandemic wave
Jam-e Jam:
How Iran's carpet exports became zero
Khorasan:
Delta invasion from air, land
Shargh:
Principalists different approaches to a unified power
Keyhan:
Tehran on brink of facing 5th wave of Covid-19
Hamshahri:
What inflation did to labor force
