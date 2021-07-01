Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 1

Arman-e Melli:

Without approving FATF-related bills, billions of dollars to remain blocked

Asia:

Akbar Komijani appointed as new CBI governor

Crypto-currencies witness transactions four times more than exchange market

Aftab:

Difference between Raeisi and Keyhan daily when it comes to JCPOA

Ebtekar:

JCPOA bumpy road

Etemad:

Meeting between Raeisi and his rivals after final debate

Etelaat:

UN chief calls for lifting of US sanctions on Iran

Iran:

Tehran on brink of facing a new pandemic wave

Jam-e Jam:

How Iran's carpet exports became zero

Khorasan:

Delta invasion from air, land

Shargh:

Principalists different approaches to a unified power

Keyhan:

Tehran on brink of facing 5th wave of Covid-19

Hamshahri:

What inflation did to labor force

