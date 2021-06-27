Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 27

Etema’ad:
Woman sprinter to represent Iran at Tokyo 2020
Etela’at:
Rouhani says Iranian scientists managed to achieve vaccine in a short time
Leader preference for Iranian vaccine encouraging scientists
Mass production of Iranian Sputnik V vaccine kicks off
Khatibzadeh: US must return to JCPOA via lifting all illegal sanctions
Iran:
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Iranian Sputnik V vaccine unveiled
Khatibzadeh: US must make a decision to return to JCPOA
Shahrvand:
AEOI head: Iran able to generate 8,000 MWs of nuclear electricity
