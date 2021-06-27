  1. Iran
Jun 27, 2021, 8:53 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 27

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 27

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, June 27.

Etema’ad:

Woman sprinter to represent Iran at Tokyo 2020

Etela’at:

Rouhani says Iranian scientists managed to achieve vaccine in a short time
Leader preference for Iranian vaccine encouraging scientists

Mass production of Iranian Sputnik V vaccine kicks off

Khatibzadeh: US must return to JCPOA via lifting all illegal sanctions

Iran:

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Iranian Sputnik V vaccine unveiled

Khatibzadeh: US must make a decision to return to JCPOA

Shahrvand:

AEOI head: Iran able to generate 8,000 MWs of nuclear electricity

