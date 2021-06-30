Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 30

Ebtekar:

All speculations about economic team of 13th admin.

Tehran-Tokyo flight breaks record of passengers’ number

Etemad:

Biden repeats anti-Iran allegations in meeting with head of Israeli regime

Resistance’s response to America’s attacks against Iraqi PMU

Jomhuri Eslami:

Coordinated play of America, Taliban in Afghanistan

Unveiling Iran-made Sputnik V vaccine

Foreign Ministry Spox: US should decide for returning to JCPOA

Iran dealing with 5th COVID wave as world preparing for mask-free festivals

Kayhan:

Attack against Mossad base in Erbil kills 3 Zionist officers

Zionists start destruction of Palestinians homes / Hamas says all options on the table

MAH