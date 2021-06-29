Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 29

Aftab-e Yazd:

Leader hails recent election as ‘epic’

Ebtekar:

Alarm raised for 5th coronavirus wave

Khatbizadeh: No decision yet on extending technical understanding with IAEA

Raeisi inauguration set for Aug. 5

Etemad:

Biden’s aggression against Iraqi armed forces

Ettela’at:

Resistance vows revenge after US bombs PMU positions

Jahangiri: We should take back Iran’s share in oil market

Iran:

Election was an epic: Leader

Scientific progress did not stop during economic war: Rouhani

Javan:

PMU says will take revenge on US

Jomhuri Eslami:

Pakistan’s big confession: We are hosting Taliban

Foreign Ministry Spox: No decision yet on deleting recorded videos of nuclear facilities

Kayhan:

Mr Raeisi revived people’s hope for the judiciary: Leader

Saudi airport, base targeted with ballistic missiles, drones

MAH