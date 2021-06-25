  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2021, 12:09 PM

5 Iraqi military forces killed in bomb blast

5 Iraqi military forces killed in bomb blast

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iraqi sources informed on Friday that five Iraqi military forces lost lives in a bomb blast in north Iraq.

According to the reports, a bomb exploded on the way of an Iraqi military delegation in Kirkuk, northern Iraq on early Friday.

ISIL has reportedly accepted the responsibility for the blast.

The ISIL terrorist fired a rocked after the explosion, too.

Five Iraqi soldiers lost lives in the bomb blast but the final death toll has not been announced yet.

Kirkuk is a city in Iraq, serving as the capital of the Kirkuk Governorate, located 238 kilometers north of Baghdad.

HJ/FNA14000404000070

News Code 175277
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175277/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News