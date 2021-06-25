5 Iraqi military forces killed in bomb blast

According to the reports, a bomb exploded on the way of an Iraqi military delegation in Kirkuk, northern Iraq on early Friday.

ISIL has reportedly accepted the responsibility for the blast.

The ISIL terrorist fired a rocked after the explosion, too.

Five Iraqi soldiers lost lives in the bomb blast but the final death toll has not been announced yet.

Kirkuk is a city in Iraq, serving as the capital of the Kirkuk Governorate, located 238 kilometers north of Baghdad.

