2 Iraqi police killed, 2 injured in ISIL attack on Kirkuk

According to an Iraqi security source, ISIL attacked a police checkpoint in the Riyadh district, southwest of Kirkuk on Sunday, Baghdad Today reported.

Two policemen were killed and two others were injured in the attack, the source said.

This attack comes one day after the killing of five policemen in a bomb attack targeting their vehicle in Kirkuk.

ISIL terrorist forces have in recent months escalated their attacks, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala.

