  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2021, 3:38 PM

2 Iraqi police killed, 2 injured in ISIL attack on Kirkuk

2 Iraqi police killed, 2 injured in ISIL attack on Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – An Iraqi security source said Sunday that two Iraqi policemen were killed and several others wounded in an ISIL attack on Iraqi police in southwestern Kirkuk.

According to an Iraqi security source, ISIL attacked a police checkpoint in the Riyadh district, southwest of Kirkuk on Sunday, Baghdad Today reported.

Two policemen were killed and two others were injured in the attack, the source said. 

This attack comes one day after the killing of five policemen in a bomb attack targeting their vehicle in Kirkuk.

ISIL terrorist forces have in recent months escalated their attacks, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala.

ZZ/5245316

News Code 175375
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175375/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News