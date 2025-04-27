  1. World
US warplanes bomb Israeli ship in Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – US warplanes bombed an Israeli ship seized in Yemen multiple times.

According to Al-Masirah TV, quoting informed sources, US fighter jets targeted the Galaxy Leader ship three times on Saturday night.

So far, no further details regarding the extent of the damage have been released.

