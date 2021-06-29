Iran navy cmdr. officially welcomed by French counter part

As periodical chairman of the Indian Ocean naval commanders' summit, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has traveled to Réunion (a French department in the Indian Ocean) west of Madagascar Island to attend the Seventh Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) hosted by France.

This morning, Rear Admiral Khanzadi was officially welcomed and honored by Pierre Vandier, the Chief of Staff of the French Navy.

Compilation of the first tactical book by Iran’s Navy is suitable for use in exercises and joint actions between IONS member countries, said Khazandi in a brief conversation with his French counterpart, adding that it will be an important and effective step to facilitate various naval operations.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) is a series of biennial meetings between the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region. It provides a forum to increase maritime security cooperation, discuss regional maritime issues, and promote friendly relationships among the member states

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium consists of 23 permanent members and 9 observer members. The Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the Chairman of the IONS for three years since 2018 and is a permanent member.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has chaired the summit for six years and is set to hand over the responsibility to the French navy.

