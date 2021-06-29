US troops injured in E Syria after rocket attack: report

According to Al-Mayadeen, the rocket attack occurred on Monday evening.

Syrian sources in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, in the northeastern corner of Syria, reported that at least seven of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militant group members, including a commander, have been wounded in the rocket attack.

The injured were transferred to a hospital in south Hasakah.

The attack came less than 24 hours after airstrikes ordered by US President Joe Biden target facilities reportedly belonging to Iraqi resistance groups on both sides of Iraq and Syria’s common border.

