  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2021, 2:40 PM

US troops injured in E Syria after rocket attack: report

US troops injured in E Syria after rocket attack: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – A number of US troops and their allies have been reportedly injured in a rocket attack on a US military base on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the rocket attack occurred on Monday evening.

Syrian sources in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, in the northeastern corner of Syria, reported that at least seven of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militant group members, including a commander, have been wounded in the rocket attack.

The injured were transferred to a hospital in south Hasakah.

The attack came less than 24 hours after airstrikes ordered by US President Joe Biden target facilities reportedly belonging to Iraqi resistance groups on both sides of Iraq and Syria’s common border.

HJ/5246881

News Code 175466
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175466/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News