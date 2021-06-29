Power outage in south Iraq forces electricity min. to resign

Almasalah and Al Mustakillah news agencies as well as the Anadolu Agency quoted informed sources in Iraq as saying that the Iraqi Minister of Electricity Majid Mahdi Hantoush has resigned, and that the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, had also accepted his resignation and that the news would be officially announced later.

Informed sources say that Majid Mahdi Hantoush submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister yesterday June 28.

Meanwhile, according to Sputnik Arabic-language website, the resignation of the Iraqi Minister of Electricity comes as the Electricity Distribution Company in Southern Iraq announced today (Tuesday, June 29) that all power plants in the southern regions of Iraq will be shut down without giving any reasons for its announcement.

Moreover, Alsumaria News also reported that the Maysan Electricity Authority announced that the power outage would include the four provinces of Dhi Qar, Basra, Maysan and Al-Samawah.

