US terrorist forces enter Syria from Iraq

The US military forces brought from Iraq 50 vehicles and trucks carrying military equipment and weapons into Syria, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, vehicles were carrying a number of American troops who were transferred from Iraq to Syria.

This is for the second time in the past two weeks that US troops and weapons enter Syria. Prior to this, as many as 70 American trucks entered Syria.

The sources said US trucks that entered Syria last week were carrying fuel and military equipment and were transported to US illegal bases in “Ramilan” and “Tel Bider” areas of al-Hasakah province.

Also in this regard, sources close to US-affiliated Kurdish militants known as the SDF also reported that a group of US troops, who had retreated from Iraq, entered Syria.

According to those sources, the American troops who have just entered Syria are stationed in several bases in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, located in the northeast and east of Syria.

It should be noted that Syria considers the presence of American occupiers ‘illegal’ and has repeatedly stated that it will end this occupation.

