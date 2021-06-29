US brings 60-truck logistics convoy into Syria: SANA

SANA reporter said on Monday that US occupation forces brought in two convoys loaded with materials, logistic equipment and supplies to support their illegitimate military bases in the Syrian territories.

The reporter stressed that the first convoy included 40 vehicles, among them trucks, refrigerators and tankers carrying packed containers headed for Rmeilan city.

The reporter added that the second convoy included 20 trucks loaded with logistical materials and equipment that also headed for the city of Rmeilan.

MAH/SANA